I've been wanting to use this for soooo long.

This post may be somewhat unnecessary considering that I haven't posted anything here in two and a half months, but I want to say that I am formally shutting down ROBBLOG.I cut my blogging teeth over here and ROBBLOG will always have a place in my heart. I'll leave it up for the archive and, who knows, maybe someday I'll come back here but, for now:Happy trails, old friend...