Dolphins Found with Vestigial Legs
In Japan.
Vestigial structures are parts of an animal that once had a function but are no longer used (think appendix).
They are one of the many proofs of evolution. They represent a "snapshot" of evolution in progress.
I always feel the need to say this, evolution is supported by as much data as any other concept in science.
This is one more item on that list.
Vestigial structures are parts of an animal that once had a function but are no longer used (think appendix).
They are one of the many proofs of evolution. They represent a "snapshot" of evolution in progress.
I always feel the need to say this, evolution is supported by as much data as any other concept in science.
This is one more item on that list.
3 Comments:
» International Trial Of Novel Breast Cancer Drug
14/12/06 07:03 from Breast cancer blog from medicineworld.org
-------------------------------------------------------------
A clinical trial of a new targeted breast cancer drug, led by
physicians at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Cancer
Center, has begun enrolling patients. The TEACH (Tykerb
Evaluation After CHemotherapy) trial will investigate ...
For useful content on cope successfully organochlorine pollut, breast cancer need to know and early breast cancer detection: check
the url is http://breast-cancer1.com
REALLY? I DIDN'T KNO THT VESTIGIAL STRUCTURES WERE PARTS OF THE BODY THT USED 2 WORK WELL BUT THT THEY NOW DON'T WORK AT ALL THT WEIRD BUT GOOD 2 KNO.
LOVE UR WEBSITE!!!!!!
I just found the website who reviews about
Several
home based business
If you want to know more here it is
home business reviews
www.home-businessreviews.com
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home