Wednesday, September 20, 2006

Today in Science




Panel endorses NASA plans for return to the moon. AP, Reuters, BBC, ScienceNOW

Atlantis landing postponed. AP, WP, Reuters, BBC




Eating fatty fish may reduce kidney cancer chances. Reuters




Penis transplant removed. (Yeah, you read it right.) Reuters, AP, Guardian

Sugar may help fight malaria. Reuters


//

Al Gore calls for immediate freeze in greenhouse gas emissions. NYT




Patent applied for on a single disk that will play on Blu-ray and HD-DVD. Reuters

3D TV? BBC

Microsoft will start a YouTube of its own. BBC




New species of shark discovered that walks on its fins. NYT




Fish are being used as sentinels against a bio-attack. WP




200 year old seeds brought back to life. BBC


Categories: , ,

posted by Tokatakiya at 9:20 AM

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home


View My Stats




Blogarama - The Blog Directory Listed in LS Blogs Webfeed (RSS/ATOM/RDF) registered at http://www.feeds4all.nl blog search directory Blog-Watch - The Blog Directory feeds2readBlogTagstic - Blog DirectoryOnlineWide Web Directoryblogoriffic.comLink With Us - Web Directory Mojo this page