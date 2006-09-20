Today in Science
Space
Panel endorses NASA plans for return to the moon. AP, Reuters, BBC, ScienceNOW
Atlantis landing postponed. AP, WP, Reuters, BBC
Cancer
Eating fatty fish may reduce kidney cancer chances. Reuters
Health
Penis transplant removed. (Yeah, you read it right.) Reuters, AP, Guardian
Sugar may help fight malaria. Reuters
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
Al Gore calls for immediate freeze in greenhouse gas emissions. NYT
Technology
Patent applied for on a single disk that will play on Blu-ray and HD-DVD. Reuters
3D TV? BBC
Microsoft will start a YouTube of its own. BBC
Evolution
New species of shark discovered that walks on its fins. NYT
Terrorism
Fish are being used as sentinels against a bio-attack. WP
Miscellaneous
200 year old seeds brought back to life. BBC
Categories: Science news, Science, News
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home