Cancer
The rate of breast cancer in the US may have stopped increasing. WP
Deaths from cancer have fallen. Reuters, LAT
Health
FDA approves implantable artificial heart. WP, AP, NYT, Reuters, LAT
Most 9/11 first responders have lung problems. AP, NYT, CBC, Reuters
HIV/AIDS
Extreme drug-resistant tuberculosis is compounding South Africa's HIV crisis. NYT, BBC, ScienceNOW
Space
Shuttle launch delayed. AP, Reuters, BBC
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
British scientist says that the Earth's temperature will rise 10 degrees in the next 20 years. WP
"Point of no return" coming on climate change. Guardian, Guardian
Technology
Intel will but 10,500 more jobs. Bloomberg, NYT, LAT, BBC
Google to launch new feature: searchable news archive of the last 200 years. BBC
Science
Massive NIH mouse genome knock-out project announced. ScienceNOW
Brain activity seen in unresponsive brain-damaged patients. NYT, AP, BBC, Reuters, WP, LAT, Guardian, Nature
Stem Cells
Gene discovered that connects lifespan, cancer, and stem cells. NYT, ScienceNOW
Scientists who produced stem cell lines from single embryonic cells taken to task by Senators for how the work was presented. WP
