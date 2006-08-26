Saturday, August 26, 2006

This Week in Science



Scientists have grown stem cell populations from a single cell removed from an embryo without destroying it. WP, NYT, BBC, CBC, Reuters, LiveScience.com, ScienceNOW, NG




Eight is enough: Pluto is officially no longer a planet. Reuters, BBC

Dark matter proven? WP, BBC, ScienceNOW

Geysers discovered on Mars. BBC, NG Photo




Over the counter “Plan B” is approved. WP, Reuters




Scientists take up offer to test “free energy” claim. Guardian


Researchers find protein that depresses the immune system in HIV patients, targeting it may boost the patient’s immune function. CBC

Members of India’s Parliament are woefully ill-informed about HIV. Reuters




More debate over the “Hobbit” people of Indonesia. NYT, LiveScience.com, ScienceNOW, NG, Reuters

Prebiotic chemistry discovered in interstellar clouds. (Read this, it is really cool.) CSM




Great headline: “Psycho Killer Raccoons Terrorize Olympia”. AP




Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are working on a methamphetamine vaccine. AP


Hybrid cars may pay for themselves. Reuters




Next big horror movie: “Cellphones on a Plane”. Reuters


