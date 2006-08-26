This Week in Science
Stem Cells
Scientists have grown stem cell populations from a single cell removed from an embryo without destroying it. WP, NYT, BBC, CBC, Reuters, LiveScience.com, ScienceNOW, NG
Space
Eight is enough: Pluto is officially no longer a planet. Reuters, BBC
Dark matter proven? WP, BBC, ScienceNOW
Geysers discovered on Mars. BBC, NG Photo
Drugs
Over the counter “Plan B” is approved. WP, Reuters
Science
Scientists take up offer to test “free energy” claim. Guardian
HIV/AIDS
Researchers find protein that depresses the immune system in HIV patients, targeting it may boost the patient’s immune function. CBC
Members of India’s Parliament are woefully ill-informed about HIV. Reuters
Evolution
More debate over the “Hobbit” people of Indonesia. NYT, LiveScience.com, ScienceNOW, NG, Reuters
Prebiotic chemistry discovered in interstellar clouds. (Read this, it is really cool.) CSM
Animals
Great headline: “Psycho Killer Raccoons Terrorize Olympia”. AP
Drugs
Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are working on a methamphetamine vaccine. AP
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
Hybrid cars may pay for themselves. Reuters
Technology
Next big horror movie: “Cellphones on a Plane”. Reuters
