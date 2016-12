Scientists have grown stem cell populations from a single cell removed from an embryo without destroying it. WP Eight is enough: Pluto is officially no longer a planet. Reuters Dark matter proven? WP Geysers discovered on Mars. BBC Over the counter “Plan B” is approved. WP Scientists take up offer to test “free energy” claim. Guardian Researchers find protein that depresses the immune system in HIV patients, targeting it may boost the patient’s immune function. CBC Members of India’s Parliament are woefully ill-informed about HIV. Reuters More debate over the “Hobbit” people of Indonesia. NYT Prebiotic chemistry discovered in interstellar clouds. (Read this, it is really cool.) CSM Great headline: “Psycho Killer Raccoons Terrorize Olympia”. AP Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are working on a methamphetamine vaccine. AP Hybrid cars may pay for themselves. Reuters Next big horror movie: “Cellphones on a Plane”. Reuters Categories: Science news