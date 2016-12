HUGE STORY ALERT

Scientists have grown stem cell populations from single cells removed from an embryo without destroying it. WP Over the counter "Plan B" is getting closer. WP Researchers find protein that depresses the immune system in HIV patients, targeting it may boost the patient’s immune function. CBC Members of India's Parliament are woefully ill-informed about HIV. Reuters Eight is enough: Pluto is officially no longer a planet. Reuters Apple settles patent lawsuit for $100M. WP This is bull$#!#: Evolution has been removed as a major qualifying for federal education grants for low-income students. NYT Prebiotic chemistry discovered in interstellar clouds. (Read this, it is really cool.) CSM Debby will probably become a hurricane. NYT Categories: Science news