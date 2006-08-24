Today in Science
Stem Cells
Scientists have grown stem cell populations from single cells removed from an embryo without destroying it. WP, NYT, BBC, CBC, Reuters, LiveScience.com, ScienceNOW, NG
Drugs
Over the counter "Plan B" is getting closer. WP, Reuters
HIV/AIDS
Researchers find protein that depresses the immune system in HIV patients, targeting it may boost the patient’s immune function. CBC
Members of India's Parliament are woefully ill-informed about HIV. Reuters
Space
Eight is enough: Pluto is officially no longer a planet. Reuters, BBC
Technology
Apple settles patent lawsuit for $100M. WP, AP, Reuters, BBC
Education/Evolution
This is bull$#!#: Evolution has been removed as a major qualifying for federal education grants for low-income students. NYT
Prebiotic chemistry discovered in interstellar clouds. (Read this, it is really cool.) CSM
Weather
Debby will probably become a hurricane. NYT
