Monday, August 28, 2006

Today in Science




Shuttle launch delayed due to Hurricane/tropical storm Ernesto. WP, AP, NYT, LAT, Reuters, BBC




Hurricane/tropical storm Ernesto may be on its way to Florida. Reuters




Memory restored in mice with Alzheimer’s. BBC




Anti-HIV drug used as cervical cancer treatment. Reuters




Synthetic molecule shown to induce tumor cell death. BBC


The Bush administration proposes more fuel efficient transformers. CSM




Chinese bird flu vaccine shown to be safe. AP


posted by Tokatakiya at 8:53 AM

