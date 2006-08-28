Today in Science
Space
Shuttle launch delayed due to Hurricane/tropical storm Ernesto. WP, AP, NYT, LAT, Reuters, BBC
Weather
Hurricane/tropical storm Ernesto may be on its way to Florida. Reuters
Science
Memory restored in mice with Alzheimer’s. BBC
Drugs
Anti-HIV drug used as cervical cancer treatment. Reuters
Cancer
Synthetic molecule shown to induce tumor cell death. BBC
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
The Bush administration proposes more fuel efficient transformers. CSM
Bird Flu
Chinese bird flu vaccine shown to be safe. AP
Categories: Science news, Science, News
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home