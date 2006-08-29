RWoS Now in Paperback
I just wanted to let people know that Chris Mooney's book "The Republican War on Science" has just been updated and released in paperback:
Seeing as this year's elections are right around the corner, this book has plenty of good examples of what the majority party has done while in office. (Spoiler alert: It hasn't been good for science.)
Plus, it's cheaper than the hardcover.
