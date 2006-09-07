Today in Science
HIV/AIDS
AIDS experts are criticizing South Africa's health minister (because she does not know anything about AIDS). BBC, AP, CBC
Drugs
The DEA changes rules on prescription painkillers. WP, AP
Cancer
The rate of breast cancer in the US may have stopped increasing. WP
Deaths from cancer have fallen. Reuters, LAT
Space
Mars rover reaches crater. BBC
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
The US Army wants green energy in Iraq. CSM
Stem Cells
Gene discovered that connects lifespan, cancer, and stem cells. NYT, ScienceNOW
Scientists who produced stem cell lines from single embryonic cells taken to task by Senators for how the work was presented. WP
Miscellaneous
The FDA is looking into the safety of mercury dental fillings. AP, Reuters
