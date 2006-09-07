Thursday, September 07, 2006

Today in Science


/

AIDS experts are criticizing South Africa's health minister (because she does not know anything about AIDS). BBC, AP, CBC




The DEA changes rules on prescription painkillers. WP, AP




The rate of breast cancer in the US may have stopped increasing. WP

Deaths from cancer have fallen. Reuters, LAT




Mars rover reaches crater. BBC


//

The US Army wants green energy in Iraq. CSM




Gene discovered that connects lifespan, cancer, and stem cells. NYT, ScienceNOW

Scientists who produced stem cell lines from single embryonic cells taken to task by Senators for how the work was presented. WP




The FDA is looking into the safety of mercury dental fillings. AP, Reuters


Categories: , ,

posted by Tokatakiya at 9:40 AM

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home


View My Stats




Blogarama - The Blog Directory Listed in LS Blogs Webfeed (RSS/ATOM/RDF) registered at http://www.feeds4all.nl blog search directory Blog-Watch - The Blog Directory feeds2readBlogTagstic - Blog DirectoryOnlineWide Web Directoryblogoriffic.comLink With Us - Web Directory Mojo this page