Wednesday, September 06, 2006

Today in Science




FDA approves implantable artificial heart. WP, AP, NYT, Reuters, LAT

Governor Schwarzenegger will veto a California universal health care bill. AP

Most 9/11 first responders have lung problems. AP, NYT, CBC, Reuters

Head of Medicare to resign. NYT, WP

Scientists discover protein that tells the brain you are full when you eat protein. BBC, CBC, Nature




Hermaphroditic fish found in the Potomac River, pollution to blame. WP




Iceland to sell whale meat. BBC




Using methamphetamine while pregnant can cause reduced birth weight. BBC


/

Extreme drug-resistant tuberculosis is compounding South Africa's HIV crisis. NYT, BBC, ScienceNOW




Shuttle launch delayed. AP, Reuters, BBC


//

British scientist says that the Earth's temperature will rise 10 degrees in the next 20 years. WP

"Point of no return" coming on climate change. Guardian, Guardian




Intel will but 10,500 more jobs. Bloomberg, NYT, LAT, BBC

Google to launch new feature: searchable news archive of the last 200 years. BBC

Note to ESPN: Just show the damn game! LAT


Categories: , ,

posted by Tokatakiya at 9:46 AM

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home


View My Stats




Blogarama - The Blog Directory Listed in LS Blogs Webfeed (RSS/ATOM/RDF) registered at http://www.feeds4all.nl blog search directory Blog-Watch - The Blog Directory feeds2readBlogTagstic - Blog DirectoryOnlineWide Web Directoryblogoriffic.comLink With Us - Web Directory Mojo this page