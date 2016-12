FDA approves implantable artificial heart. WP Governor Schwarzenegger will veto a California universal health care bill. AP Most 9/11 first responders have lung problems. AP Head of Medicare to resign. NYT Scientists discover protein that tells the brain you are full when you eat protein. BBC Hermaphroditic fish found in the Potomac River, pollution to blame. WP Iceland to sell whale meat. BBC Using methamphetamine while pregnant can cause reduced birth weight. BBC Extreme drug-resistant tuberculosis is compounding South Africa's HIV crisis. NYT Shuttle launch delayed. AP British scientist says that the Earth's temperature will rise 10 degrees in the next 20 years. WP "Point of no return" coming on climate change. Guardian Intel will but 10,500 more jobs. Bloomberg Google to launch new feature: searchable news archive of the last 200 years. BBC Note to ESPN: Just show the damn game! LAT Categories: Science news