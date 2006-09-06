Today in Science
Health
FDA approves implantable artificial heart. WP, AP, NYT, Reuters, LAT
Governor Schwarzenegger will veto a California universal health care bill. AP
Most 9/11 first responders have lung problems. AP, NYT, CBC, Reuters
Head of Medicare to resign. NYT, WP
Scientists discover protein that tells the brain you are full when you eat protein. BBC, CBC, Nature
Environment
Hermaphroditic fish found in the Potomac River, pollution to blame. WP
Animals
Iceland to sell whale meat. BBC
Drugs
Using methamphetamine while pregnant can cause reduced birth weight. BBC
HIV/AIDS
Extreme drug-resistant tuberculosis is compounding South Africa's HIV crisis. NYT, BBC, ScienceNOW
Space
Shuttle launch delayed. AP, Reuters, BBC
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
British scientist says that the Earth's temperature will rise 10 degrees in the next 20 years. WP
"Point of no return" coming on climate change. Guardian, Guardian
Technology
Intel will but 10,500 more jobs. Bloomberg, NYT, LAT, BBC
Google to launch new feature: searchable news archive of the last 200 years. BBC
Note to ESPN: Just show the damn game! LAT
Categories: Science news, Science, News
