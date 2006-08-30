Today in Science
Cancer
People are having difficulty finding the cervical cancer vaccine. AP
HIV/AIDS
Libya wants the death penalty for foreign medical workers accused of infecting children with HIV. AP
Space
The space shuttle Atlantis is back on the launch pad. BBC
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
Japan launches initiative for greener vehicles. Reuters
Billion dollar greenhouse gas deal announced. Reuters
Accelerated melting of glaciers may threaten water supplies. Guardian
Global warming releases methane, methane accelerates global warming. We’re %$@^%@. NG, ScienceNOW
Technology
Free books to be available for download on Google. AP
Ad supported, legal, free music download site is coming. NYT, Reuters, BBC
Evolution
The Pope may embrace Intelligent design. Guardian
Bird Flu
Bird flu in Alaska? AP
Miscellaneous
Preference for male children is a disaster waiting to happen. CBC, Reuters
