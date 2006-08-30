Wednesday, August 30, 2006

Today in Science




People are having difficulty finding the cervical cancer vaccine. AP


/

Libya wants the death penalty for foreign medical workers accused of infecting children with HIV. AP




The space shuttle Atlantis is back on the launch pad. BBC


//

Japan launches initiative for greener vehicles. Reuters

Billion dollar greenhouse gas deal announced. Reuters

Accelerated melting of glaciers may threaten water supplies. Guardian

Global warming releases methane, methane accelerates global warming. We’re %$@^%@. NG, ScienceNOW




Free books to be available for download on Google. AP

Ad supported, legal, free music download site is coming. NYT, Reuters, BBC




The Pope may embrace Intelligent design. Guardian




Bird flu in Alaska? AP




Preference for male children is a disaster waiting to happen. CBC, Reuters


Categories: , ,

posted by Tokatakiya at 8:52 AM

1 Comments:

Blogger Drugs-about.com said...

Edward J.

Find some more info about classes and pharmacotherapeutical treatment of cancer and related medical conditions of neoplasms:
Cancer Diseases - Drugs-about.com - ICD-10

5:04 PM  

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home


View My Stats




Blogarama - The Blog Directory Listed in LS Blogs Webfeed (RSS/ATOM/RDF) registered at http://www.feeds4all.nl blog search directory Blog-Watch - The Blog Directory feeds2readBlogTagstic - Blog DirectoryOnlineWide Web Directoryblogoriffic.comLink With Us - Web Directory Mojo this page