Another launch attempt for the space shuttle may come today. WP, NYT, LAT, Reuters




Massive NIH mouse genome knock-out project announced. ScienceNOW

Brain activity seen in unresponsive brain-damaged patients. NYT, AP, BBC, Reuters, WP, LAT, Guardian, Nature




Scientists link approximately 200 genes to breast and colorectal cancers. AP, Nature




Average life expectancy may increase to unimaginable levels. Reuters




Amazon starts selling downloadable films. NYT, LAT, Reuters, BBC


