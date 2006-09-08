Today in Science
Space
Another launch attempt for the space shuttle may come today. WP, NYT, LAT, Reuters
Science
Massive NIH mouse genome knock-out project announced. ScienceNOW
Brain activity seen in unresponsive brain-damaged patients. NYT, AP, BBC, Reuters, WP, LAT, Guardian, Nature
Cancer
Scientists link approximately 200 genes to breast and colorectal cancers. AP, Nature
Health
Average life expectancy may increase to unimaginable levels. Reuters
Technology
Amazon starts selling downloadable films. NYT, LAT, Reuters, BBC
Categories: Science news, Science, News
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home