This Week in Science
Terrorism
"Bin Laden Trail 'Stone Cold'". WP
Congress panel blames the EPA and New York officials for not protecting workers at Ground Zero. AP, NYT
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
Another study links stronger hurricanes to global warming. NYT, Reuters, AP, BBC, ScienceNOW
NASA study says greenhouse gas emissions from humans are causing climate change, melting the Arctic. WP, NYT, Reuters, BBC, LiveScience.com
Climatologist: We have 10-years to avert climate change disaster. Reuters
Hybrid car marketability tied to high gas prices. Reuters
2006 hottest year on record. LiveScience.com
Evolution
Most recent Neanderthal fossils found. Guardian, LiveScience.com, ScienceNOW, Nature, NG
Cancer
Michigan may require 6th grade girls to receive the cervical cancer vaccine. (Good for them.) AP
Nature
Rare earthquake shakes the gulf coast. AP, NG
Health
Commercially bagged, fresh spinach may be harboring pathogenic E. coli. WP, AP, Reuters
The reduction in air travel post-9/11 delayed the flu season. WP, AP, ScienceNOW, NYT
McDonald's spend tiny, tiny amount of money to obesity research so they can say they are fighting it. (Less than $67 per McDonald’s restaurant in the world.) Reuters
Technology
Bionic arm. AP, WP
Weather
El Nino is back. ScienceNOW
Space
Space shuttle Atlantis (finally) launched on Saturday, no damage seen. WP, NYT, LAT, Reuters, BBC, CSM
Earthlike worlds may not be uncommon. ScienceNOW
Dwarf planet named. Reuters
Extra-solar, low-density planet discovered – largest ever. Reuters, ScienceNOW, NG
HIV/AIDS
South Africa cuts power of AIDS minister (who doesn’t know anything about AIDS. AP, BBC
