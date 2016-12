"Bin Laden Trail 'Stone Cold'". WP Congress panel blames the EPA and New York officials for not protecting workers at Ground Zero. AP Another study links stronger hurricanes to global warming. NYT NASA study says greenhouse gas emissions from humans are causing climate change, melting the Arctic. WP Climatologist: We have 10-years to avert climate change disaster. Reuters Hybrid car marketability tied to high gas prices. Reuters 2006 hottest year on record. LiveScience.com Most recent Neanderthal fossils found. Guardian Michigan may require 6th grade girls to receive the cervical cancer vaccine. (Good for them.) AP Rare earthquake shakes the gulf coast. AP Commercially bagged, fresh spinach may be harboring pathogenic E. coli. WP The reduction in air travel post-9/11 delayed the flu season. WP McDonald's spend tiny, tiny amount of money to obesity research so they can say they are fighting it. (Less than $67 per McDonald’s restaurant in the world.) Reuters Bionic arm. AP El Nino is back. ScienceNOW Space shuttle Atlantis (finally) launched on Saturday, no damage seen. WP Earthlike worlds may not be uncommon. ScienceNOW Dwarf planet named. Reuters Extra-solar, low-density planet discovered – largest ever. Reuters South Africa cuts power of AIDS minister (who doesn’t know anything about AIDS. AP Categories: Science news