Today in Science
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
NASA study says greenhouse gas emissions from humans are causing climate change, melting the Arctic. WP, NYT, Reuters, BBC, LiveScience.com
Climatologist: We have 10-years to avert climate change disaster. Reuters
Hybrid car marketability tied to high gas prices. Reuters
Evolution
Most recent Neanderthal fossils found. Guardian, LiveScience.com, ScienceNOW, Nature, NG
Science
Federal grant submission site still doesn’t work with Macs. WP
Animals
Smuggled orangutans to head home. Reuters
Drugs
Marijuana may improve hepatitis C therapy. WP
Cancer
Michigan may require 6th grade girls to receive the cervical cancer vaccine. (Good for them.) AP
Health
Medicare premiums set to rise next year. WP, NYT
Heart transplant recipient doing fine 28 years later. AP
Senator Clinton wants $1.9 billion to help ground zero workers with health problems. AP
Polio outbreak in India. AP
McDonald’s spend tiny, tiny amount of money to obesity research so they can say they are fighting it. (Less than $67 per McDonald’s restaurant in the world.) Reuters
Space
Spacewalk goes well for Atlantis. WP, NYT, LAT
Technology
Bionic arm. AP, WP
ALL Segways to be recalled. AP
More crazy crap from iPod. NYT
New batteries aren’t coming soon. Reuters
Weather
El Nino is back. ScienceNOW
Miscellaneous
Former EPA head may be investigated for post-9/11 conduct. AP
Categories: Science news, Science, News
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home