Today in Science
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
Another study links stronger hurricanes to global warming. NYT, Reuters, AP, BBC, ScienceNOW
Asian and European countries say they will continue to cut emissions after the Kyoto protocols expire. AP
Warmer winters may be causing an insect boom in Alaska. AP
Climate change may be causing some glaciers to grow larger. NG
Nature
Rare earthquake shakes the gulf coast. AP, NG
Health
The reduction in air travel post-9/11 delayed the flu season. WP, AP, ScienceNOW, NYT
Life expectancy related to where a person lives. AP
Cigarette maker disputes finding that nicotine levels in cigarette have risen over the last 10 years. AP
Potential weight-loss supplement from seaweed investigated. BBC
Space
Spacewalk scheduled for today. WP
Russia and China to collaborate on plans for exploration of the moon. AP
Technology
Movies are coming to the iPod. WP
HD TiVo. Reuters
Miscellaneous
Japan puts another satellite into orbit to spy on North Korea. Reuters
