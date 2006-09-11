Monday, September 11, 2006

Today in Science




"Bin Laden Trail 'Stone Cold'". WP

Congress panel blames the EPA and New York officials for not protecting workers at Ground Zero. AP, NYT




Space shuttle Atlantis (finally) launched on Saturday, no damage seen. WP, NYT, LAT, Reuters, BBC, CSM

Earthlike worlds may not be uncommon. ScienceNOW


/

South Africa cuts power of AIDS minister (who doesn’t know anything about AIDS. AP, BBC




Researchers identify protein that "cuts" protein tangles that are hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. BBC




Indonesia bird flu deaths: 48. AP

Immune response may be key to bird flu. Nature, BBC


