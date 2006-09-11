Today in Science
Terrorism
"Bin Laden Trail 'Stone Cold'". WP
Congress panel blames the EPA and New York officials for not protecting workers at Ground Zero. AP, NYT
Space
Space shuttle Atlantis (finally) launched on Saturday, no damage seen. WP, NYT, LAT, Reuters, BBC, CSM
Earthlike worlds may not be uncommon. ScienceNOW
HIV/AIDS
South Africa cuts power of AIDS minister (who doesn’t know anything about AIDS. AP, BBC
Health
Researchers identify protein that "cuts" protein tangles that are hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. BBC
Bird Flu
Indonesia bird flu deaths: 48. AP
Immune response may be key to bird flu. Nature, BBC
