"Bin Laden Trail 'Stone Cold'". WP Congress panel blames the EPA and New York officials for not protecting workers at Ground Zero. AP Space shuttle Atlantis (finally) launched on Saturday, no damage seen. WP Earthlike worlds may not be uncommon. ScienceNOW South Africa cuts power of AIDS minister (who doesn’t know anything about AIDS. AP Researchers identify protein that "cuts" protein tangles that are hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. BBC Indonesia bird flu deaths: 48. AP Immune response may be key to bird flu. Nature Categories: Science news