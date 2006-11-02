Thursday, November 02, 2006

Say Goodbye to Seafood

A new study shows that, essentially, there won't be any fish left in 40 years.

No fish. 40 years.

Oh well, let's get back to talking about important things: Gay marriage and flag burning.

(Help.)

[WP, NYT, BBC]

posted by Tokatakiya at 5:59 PM

1 Comments:

3:13 AM  

