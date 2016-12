The NYT has an article about research on "caloric restriction" in primates Caloric restriction has been shown to significantly extend lifespan in every organism in which it has been tested. Showing it works in primates means it will probably work in humans.This is fascinating.Unfortunately it would be a horrible way to live. Hopefully this research will uncover some lazier, undisciplined way to take advantage of this life extending mechanism.Update: Oops. I had the wrong link, its fixed now.