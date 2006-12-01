Today in Science
HIV/AIDS
Today is World AIDS Day. World AIDS Day, AIDSinfo
Risk of progression to AIDS increases without steady anti-retroviral drug treatment. CBC
Experts look to implement new strategies to prevent HIV transmission. WP
Bill Clinton is starting a foundation to provide AIDS drugs to children. BBC
Science
The EU plans to spend 54 billion Euros on science over the next several years. BBC, ScienceNOW
Scientists need to be involved in science debates to keep them from being dominated by minority views. BBC
A single asteroid killed the dinosaurs. Reuters, NG
Drugs
The White House does not want to release documents concerning the "Plan B" contraceptive. WP
Cancer
Blocking progesterone may keep breast cancer gene, BRCA1, at bay. WP, Reuters
Health
Bush Administration abstinence-only policy for combating underage pregnancy does not work, contraception does. BBC, Reuters
Space
Steven Hawking says humans need to get out of the solar system to survive. AP, Reuters, BBC
NASA says shuttle redesign can wait until 2008. AP
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
Monsoons in India have worsened with climate change. Reuters, Nature
LA auto show highlights green cars. CSM
Technology
Microsoft releases Vista OS for business. Reuters, BBC
Stem Cells
Stem cells may be used to fix back pain. BBC
Weather
Hurricane season ends without one hitting the US, thanks to el Nino. AP, Reuters, Nature, NG
Terrorism
Al-Qaeda is making noise about a cyber attack on businesses set for today. AP
