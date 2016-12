Science issues like stem cells and climate change are going to be high priority in new Democratic Congress. CSM Democratic Congress unlikely to allow expanded offshore drilling. NYT Humorous names for genes discovered in fruit flies do not translate well to the clinic. NYT Panda porn: what an age we live in. Reuters Manipulating immune cells can help fight melanoma. BBC Firefighters have a higher risk of developing certain cancers. BBC Life expectancy with HIV has increased. NYT Doctors can use Google to help with diagnoses. BBC Children may have hardening arteries. Reuters Kyoto countries are looking to extend the pact. Reuters Storm surge barriers may be needed to protect New York City. CSM Stem cells used to treat diabetes in mice. BBC And to restore sight in mice. WP Accurate scientific facts are finding their way into TV shows. LAT Artificial stomach created. BBC Categories: Science news