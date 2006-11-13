Today in Science
Politics
Science issues like stem cells and climate change are going to be high priority in new Democratic Congress. CSM
Environment
Democratic Congress unlikely to allow expanded offshore drilling. NYT
Science
Humorous names for genes discovered in fruit flies do not translate well to the clinic. NYT
Animals
Panda porn: what an age we live in. Reuters
Cancer
Manipulating immune cells can help fight melanoma. BBC, Guardian
Firefighters have a higher risk of developing certain cancers. BBC
HIV/AIDS
Life expectancy with HIV has increased. NYT
Health
Doctors can use Google to help with diagnoses. BBC, CBC
Children may have hardening arteries. Reuters
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
Kyoto countries are looking to extend the pact. Reuters
Storm surge barriers may be needed to protect New York City. CSM
Stem Cells
Stem cells used to treat diabetes in mice. BBC
And to restore sight in mice. WP
Miscellaneous
Accurate scientific facts are finding their way into TV shows. LAT
Artificial stomach created. BBC
