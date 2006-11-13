Monday, November 13, 2006

Today in Science




Science issues like stem cells and climate change are going to be high priority in new Democratic Congress. CSM




Democratic Congress unlikely to allow expanded offshore drilling. NYT




Humorous names for genes discovered in fruit flies do not translate well to the clinic. NYT




Panda porn: what an age we live in. Reuters




Manipulating immune cells can help fight melanoma. BBC, Guardian

Firefighters have a higher risk of developing certain cancers. BBC


Life expectancy with HIV has increased. NYT




Doctors can use Google to help with diagnoses. BBC, CBC

Children may have hardening arteries. Reuters


Kyoto countries are looking to extend the pact. Reuters

Storm surge barriers may be needed to protect New York City. CSM




Stem cells used to treat diabetes in mice. BBC

And to restore sight in mice. WP




Accurate scientific facts are finding their way into TV shows. LAT

Artificial stomach created. BBC


posted by Tokatakiya at 10:55 AM

1 Comments:

Anonymous Anonymous said...

Where'd that picture come from? I really like it.

11:01 PM  

