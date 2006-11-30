Today in Science
HIV/AIDS
South Africa will use Friday's World AIDS Day to launch a new plan to fight HIV/AIDS and answer near universal criticism of their previous "strategy". Reuters
Male circumcision in Africa may hold promise for limiting the spread of the disease. WP
Universal AIDS test needed. Reuters
Science
Review says that scientific journal editors should scrutinize data more before accepting investigators submissions. WP, NYT
Drugs
Natural anti-inflammatory may be more potent than synthetic drugs, but without side effects. WP
Health
Arby's rules! They are taking the trans-fats out of their fries. WP
Keep drinkin' (red wine that is), you'll live longer (then you can drink more). WP, BBC
Space
NASA sets next shuttle launch for Dec. 7th. WP, Reuters
Climate Change/Global Warming/Alternative Energy
Personal wind turbines are catching on in Britain. CSM
The world is reacting to climate change even if the politicians are not. WP
Demand for plug-in hybrid cars grows. Reuters
GM is (finally) working on a plug-in hybrid. WP
The EU is fighting over strong CO2 emission cuts. Reuters, BBC
Heat stored in the North Atlantic may exacerbate climate change. Guardian
Technology
Price wars: Plasma TV prices keep going down. WP
Miscellaneous
Face transplant recipient can smile. BBC
Ancient computer examined. BBC, NYT, Reuters, LiveScience.com, Nature, NG
