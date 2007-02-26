Game Over, Man
This post may be somewhat unnecessary considering that I haven't posted anything here in two and a half months, but I want to say that I am formally shutting down ROBBLOG.
I cut my blogging teeth over here and ROBBLOG will always have a place in my heart. I'll leave it up for the archive and, who knows, maybe someday I'll come back here but, for now:
Happy trails, old friend...
39 Comments:
I've been wanting to use this for soooo long
